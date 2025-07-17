New Delhi/Lucknow, July 17: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday raided multiple locations in Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai as part of a money laundering investigation into an alleged religious conversion racket linked to 'Chhangur baba', officials said. At least 14 premises, including 12 in Balrampur district and two in Mumbai, are being searched under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

The raids were launched around 5 am, along with a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) team, which was there to provide security cover to the ED officials. The federal probe agency recently filed a case to probe the activities and financial details of Jalaluddin alias Chhangur Baba, alleged to be a mastermind of an illegal religious conversion racket operating in Uttar Pradesh. ED Raids 14 Places in UP, Mumbai in Chhangur Baba Religious Conversion Case.

Jalaluddin hails from Balrampur district, and his real name is Karimulla Shah.

Jalaluddin, his son Mehboob and associates Naveen alias Jamaluddin and Neetu alias Nasreen were arrested by the UP Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) recently, and they are currently lodged in jail. ED Raids Haryana-based Company Engaged in Illegal Betting; Freezes Rs 284 Crore Worth Deposits.

ED Conducts Raids

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting searches in the Chhangur Baba religious conversion case at 14 locations, 12 in Utraula, Balrampur (Uttar Pradesh) and 2 in Mumbai. The raids began early today at 5 AM pic.twitter.com/hMnbLkRIRw — IANS (@ians_india) July 17, 2025

Bandra, Maharashtra: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids in connection with Chhangur Baba’s money laundering and religious conversion case. Searches were conducted at 14 locations, 12 in Balrampur’s Utraula and two in Mumbai, including the premises of Shahzad… pic.twitter.com/r0bXBM6OFx — IANS (@ians_india) July 17, 2025

Earlier, the ED said that Jalaluddin amassed funds worth about Rs 106 crore, mostly from the Middle East, in 40 bank accounts linked to him and his associates. They alleged that Jalaluddin had established an "extensive network" that was operating from the premises of the 'Chand Auliya Dargah' in Balrampur where he regularly organised "large" gatherings attended by both Indian and foreign nationals.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)