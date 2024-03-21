Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], March 21 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at two locations in Ranchi linked to police sub-inspector Mira Singh in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case, on Thursday.

Mira Singh currently serves as the police station in-charge in Tupudana in Ranchi and is considered very close to the top politicians of Jharkhand.

Earlier, in 2022, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had arrested Singh on bribery charges, and the case is currently pending in court.

On March 14, the ED conducted search operations at 20 locations in Ranchi and Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, related to Yogendra Sao, Amba Prasad, MLA, and their other family members and associates under the provisions of the PMLA, 2002.

The searches were carried out in connection with a case related to criminal activities such as extortion, collection of levy, illegal sand mining, land grabbing, etc.

"ED, Ranchi has conducted search operations on March 12, 2024, at 20 locations in Ranchi and Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, related to Yogendra Sao, Amba Prasad, MLA and their other family members and associates under the provisions of the PMLA, 2002, in connection with a case related to criminal activities such as extortion, collection of levy, illegal sand mining, land grabbing, etc.," the central probe agency posted on X.

According to the federal agency, during the search, unexplained cash worth approximately Rs 35 lakh was recovered and seized.

Meanwhile, following a raid by the Directorate of Enforcement at her properties in Jharkhand, Congress MLA Amba Prasad asserted that she was approached by the BJP with an offer to contest from Hazaribag in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, which she denied.

A complaint of money laundering was filed in 2023 against the Congress MLA at the Ranchi zonal office of the central enforcement agency. (ANI)

