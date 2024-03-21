Vijayapura, March 21: A 31-year-old woman, hailing from Dadamatti village in Babaleshwar taluk of Karnataka's Vijayapura district, succumbed to viral pneumonia on Tuesday, March 19, nearly a month after delivering twins. Sharada Doddamani was admitted to Vijayapura District Hospital on February 23, where she delivered twins, a boy and a girl. However, what should have been a joyous occasion turned into a nightmare as Sharada was inadvertently given B-positive blood instead of her required A-positive blood due to a medical error.

As per the Times of India report, soon after giving birth to her twins on February 23, Sharada suffered heavy bleeding. In a rush to address her condition, doctors administered B-positive blood instead of the required A-positive type. This mix-up in blood groups led to a rapid deterioration in her health, necessitating her immediate transfer to BLDE Hospital. Despite efforts to stabilise her condition at BLDE Hospital, Sharada's health continued to decline. Karnataka Shocker: Police Constable Travels 230 Km, Drinks Insecticide and Strangles Wife to Death Over Suspicion of Infidelity.

She ultimately succumbed to complications arising from viral pneumonia, which exhibited characteristics similar to COVID-19. While her anaemia had initially improved after the blood transfusion incident, the subsequent development of pneumonia proved fatal. The report said three nurses and a blood bank technician from the district hospital were suspended following an internal investigation. Karnataka Shocker: Minor Girl Trapped and Raped For Over One Year in Kolar; Five Arrested.

Additionally, a further inquiry has been recommended against Dr Prema Nayak. District surgeon Dr Shivanand Mastiholi acknowledged the grave mistake and assured a thorough inquiry to ascertain accountability. Sharada's family, devastated by the loss, blamed the negligence of the hospital staff for her untimely death. Their complaint led to the suspension of four hospital staff pending further investigation.

