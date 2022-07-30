Ranga Reddy (Telangana) [India], July 30 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday recovered dozens of exotic animals from casino owner Chikoti Praveen's farmhouse, said ED officials.

After ED Officials raided Chikoti Praveen's house, raids were conducted by Forest officials at his farmhouse in Ranga Reddy district, on Friday, as per ED.

Also Read | Congress to Hold Nationwide Protest Against Price Rise, Unemployment And Agnipath Scheme on August 5.

The videos of ED raids at Chikoti Praveen's farmhouse went viral, where wildlife animals could be seen.

Kandukur Forest Deputy Range Officer, Hema said, "Keeping wildlife animals as pets in farmhouse is a violation and we have noticed that wildlife animals and snakes have been kept as pets in Chikoti Praveen Kumar's farmhouse in Kadtal of RR District. Non-bailable cases will be registered against organisers of this farmhouse she said."

Also Read | CUET UG 2022 Admit Card For Phase 2 Exams to Release Tomorrow At cuet.samarth.ac.in; Here's How to Download Hall Ticket.

Earlier, Former YSRCP Ministers had denied the allegations of participating in Nepal Casino that was allegedly conducted by the dealer Chikoti Praveen.

While YSRCP former minster and MLA Balineni Srinivas had said that he sometimes went to the casino and played poker, he added that he has nothing to do with Chikoti Praveen or Hawala.

Former YSRCP Minster and MLA Kodali Nani HAD said, "If they have any evidence, let them give that to ED and ask them to arrest me. If they don't have any evidence people will not believe them."

Two days after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) clampdown on Nepal casino dealer, an allegation that Chikoti Praveen has conducted a casino in a YSRCP Ministers function hall in Gudiwada of Andhra Pradesh during the Sankranthi Festival had come to the forefront.

Several YSRCP politicians are facing allegations that they participated in the casino.

Earlier on Thursday, separate notices were issued by ED to Praveen and Madhava Reddy, summoning them to appear before it on Monday and explain the allegations.

The ED notice came hours after ED officials had concluded their raids after almost 18 hours at Praveen's residence. Sources said that some key documents were seized.

Earlier on Thursday, ED had conducted raids at more than two different places in Hyderabad.

According to sources Chikoti Praveen's residence in IS Sadan of Hyderabad, and Madhav Reddy residence in Boinpally were raided. ED noticed that Chikoti Praveen along with others was facing allegations of organizing a casino for VIPs in Nepal, Bangladesh, and Indonesia.

According to sources, Praveen, with the help of Madhav Reddy, organizes high-stakes gambling at casinos in Nepal, Thailand, Indonesia and Goa, all places where gambling is legal. According to the sources, at least a dozen MLAs are involved in the casino, and names of some celebrities have also emerged. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)