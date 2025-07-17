Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 17 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate has sent a notice to Ernakulam Press Club, requesting details of the transaction conducted by Monson Mavunkal during a 'family meet' organised for the members of the press club.

ED has sent the notice in connection with its ongoing investigation against Monson Mavunkal and others under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

ED has requested the press club to disclose the financial source of the family meet organised by Monson Mavunkal and the Bank account numbers of the Ernakulam Press Club.

Monson Mavunkal was arrested by the Crime Branch on September 25, 2021, following a complaint from six people that he had duped them to the tune of Rs 10 crore. The accused produced bogus bank statements to make the complainants believe that he had huge amounts, the returns from the sale of diamonds and antique pieces abroad, stuck in his bank account. The accused collected money from the complainants for releasing the funds, which he said were stuck in his bank due to the Foreign Exchange and Management Act regulations.

A dozen cases of fraud were filed against the fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal.

The police later discovered that Monson had been raping a minor since 2019. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in connection with the POCSO Case.

