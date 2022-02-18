Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday took custody of gangster Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar from Thane jail in connection with an alleged money laundering case registered against Dawood and his aides, said ED.

He will be produced before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Mumbai on Friday, added ED.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted raids at the residence of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case.

Searches carried out by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at several places linked to the people associated with the underworld in Mumbai, informed sources on Tuesday.

Sources also stated that these searches are being conducted in a recently registered money laundering case."ED is carrying out searches at several places linked to the people associated with the underworld, in Mumbai in a money laundering case. Some underworld fugitives and politicians are also under investigation," sources added. (ANI)

