Kolkata/New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate will file an FIR in the case of attack on its officers by the alleged loyalists of a TMC leader during a raid in West Bengal on Friday, sources said.

The federal agency will also seek strengthening of the security cover to its officials and offices present in the state, the sources said.

An official from the ED establishment at its eastern region in Kolkata will file the FIR against the attackers. The CRPF personnel, who accompanied the ED search party, will also record their statement with the police, they said.

The CRPF personnel were armed with INSAS rifles and polycarbonate sticks. A report about the incident has been sent to the ED headquarters in Delhi, according to the sources.

The attack took place when ED officers raided the residence of TMC leader Sheikh Sajahan regarding investigation into an alleged ration distribution scam, where they faced attacks from his supporters, resulting in injuries to officers and damage to their vehicles.

Sajahan is said to be a close aide of West Bengal minister Jyotipriyo Mallick, who was arrested last year in connection with the alleged multi-crore ration distribution scam.

The tense situation reached a boiling point as a large number of alleged TMC loyalists assaulted the ED officials and personnel of the central forces during the raid, forcing the officers to abandon their damaged vehicles and take autorickshaws and two-wheelers to reach a safe place.

At least two officers sustained serious injuries, necessitating hospitalisation.

Recently in Tamil Nadu, the Union government had rushed armed personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) when officials of the state directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption (DVAC) searched the ED office in Madurai after arresting an agency officer in a bribery case, leading to a heated argument between the two sides.

In Jharkhand, a CISF security cover has been extended to an investigating officer and the Ranchi zonal office of the ED after central security agencies were informed about threats being issued to the officer by certain accused being probed by the agency. --

