Kottayam (Kerala), Dec 31 (PTI) The Kerala Police on Tuesday registered a case against the editor of a publishing house for allegedly defaming senior CPI(M) leader E P Jayarajan by circulating incorrect information about his autobiography on social media after obtaining a copy from a journalist entrusted with its compilation.

According to the FIR filed by the Kottayam East Police, Sreekumar, Editor at DC Books, allegedly obtained information from the journalist via email under the pretext of compiling Jayarajan's autobiography into a book.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: National Capital Logs Best 'Good to Moderate' and Fewest 'Poor to Severe' AQI Days Since 2018.

The FIR further states that content not written or spoken by Jayarajan was added and circulated by the accused.

Sreekumar has been charged under sections 316(2) and 318(2) of the BNS Act, along with Section 72 of the IT Act, 2000.

Also Read | Kolkata Metro Fare Hike: Commuters To Pay INR 10 Surcharge To Avail Special 'Last Train' of Metro From January 1.

These charges pertain to the unauthorised access, alteration, and dissemination of private information, as well as the misuse of digital communication.

On 13 November, while voting for by-elections to two assembly seats and the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat was underway, a controversy erupted in Kerala over purported excerpts from the 'yet-to-be-published autobiography' of Jayarajan.

Although few news channels then broadcast portions of a text containing critical remarks about the LDF government and the Marxist party, claiming them to be excerpts from the book, Jayarajan dismissed the claims, stating that he had not written anything of the sort and had yet to complete writing the book.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)