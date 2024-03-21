New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Editors Guild of India on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court's order staying the Centre's notification setting up a fact-checking unit under the Press Information Bureau (PIB) to identify fake news about the Central government.

The fact check unit was notified on March 20 under Information Technology Rules, 2021, by the Ministry of Electronics and IT, amid concerns voiced by civil society groups and media outlets about the possibility of its misuse for potential censorship.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Chhatrapati Shrimant Shahu Maharaj in Congress' List of Eight Nominees in Maharashtra for LS Polls.

"EGI welcomes the stay on the Fact Checking Unit under the IT Rules 2021, by the Supreme Court of India," the Guild said in a statement here.

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the notification setting up a fact-checking unit under the PIB to identify fake news about the Union government. PTI SKU

Also Read | Electoral Bond Data: BJP Received Donations From Big Corporate Groups Like Vedanta, Bharti Airtel, Muthoot, Baja Auto, Jindal Group and TVS Moto.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)