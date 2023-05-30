Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 30 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while interacting with students from Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Palakkad, Kerala, and Lakshadweep on Tuesday said Education is a means for understanding emotions.

As many as 45 students from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Palakkad, Kerala, and Lakshadweep met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday for the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Yuva Sangam' at his official residence, 5 Kalidas Marg.

Of the 45 students there, 10 are from Lakshadweep and 35 are from Kerala. There were 25 boys and 20 girls in total, said an official statement.

During his interaction with students CM Yogi addressed all the concerns of students and said that with the inspiration of PM Modi, the Ministry of Education has started this novel experiment. "Shankaracharya, who is also from Kerala, where you are from, arrived here many years ago and established four 'maths'," said CM Yogi.

"Education is a means for understanding the emotions of the people of the society. Many of you must have come to UP for the first time. One always has a love for the country, no matter where they are from. All the states stand together when the nation is in trouble," he added.

CM Yogi further said, "UP is the largest state in the country in terms of population, and like Kerala, Uttar Pradesh represents the spiritual and cultural heritage of the nation. There is a large number of Muslims residing in this state despite that, there are no curfew-no riots in the state."

Drawing a comparison between the present government and the previous government, the CM noted that till six years ago there was no such situation here. "On religious occasions, violence used to occur. People used to migrate. In 6 years, we tried to change that. Youth and common people extended their full support in this. Because of this, today Uttar Pradesh is moving forward fast," Yogi said.

The CM pointed out that for security, we established dialogue with every caste and religion. He said that any matter can be resolved through dialogue only. "We take action against those who play with security without any discrimination. In Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, 25-30 lakh people will be taking a bath today. There are no issues because events are organized with dedication."

The Chief Minister said that the target should only be set after a trade has been fixed. To keep up with technology, we are giving 2 crore young people tablets or smartphones. There is a new enthusiasm among people for the use of technology.

The children of Kerala and Lakshadweep were elated to meet Yogi Adityanath. The children questioned the Chief Minister with great eagerness, and he patiently answered their questions. (ANI)

