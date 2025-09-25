New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday unveiled the book "Living The Vivekananda Way - Practical Spirituality For Modern India", authored by Ananya Awasthi and Nikhil Yadav, at a ceremony held at Delhi University.

Congratulating the young authors, Pradhan said the book captures the wisdom of Swami Vivekananda and makes it relevant for the present generation.

Speaking to reporters after the event, Pradhan said, "The authors have written a book on Swami Vivekananda... I congratulate both young authors for their efforts... Swami Vivekananda presented the basic principles of the Vedas and Upanishads to society in a practical form... This is the core of our Gen Z's inspiration..."

Delhi University Vice Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh, who spoke at the event, recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on Vivekananda's enduring faith in youth.

"On 12 January 2025, PM Modi said that Swami Vivekananda had great faith in the youth of the country... He used to say that his workers would come from the new generation... The Prime Minister said that he trusts everything Swami Vivekananda says, and we trust everything that the Prime Minister says," Singh said.

In a post on X, Pradhan wrote, "A pleasure to launch the book "Living the Vivekananda Way" authored by my young friends Dr. @AnanyaAvasthi and Dr. @nikhilyogi_. A commendable initiative, the book, an exploration of the great man's journey, will serve as a practical guide for the new generation into the timeless wisdom of Swami Vivekananda."

He further said, "Our Gen-Z are the biggest safeguards of our democratic ethos. They are a force that will unify and strengthen India, they can never pose a risk to India's interests. Swamiji stood for oneness, universal brotherhood, unity of all religions, and fearlessness. His philosophy and wisdom exemplifies the eternal nature of our civilisation. I am sure the book will inspire the youth to learn and imbibe the values of Swamiji's teachings and will be a guiding light for navigating modern challenges." (ANI)

