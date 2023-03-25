Gurugram, Mar 25 (PTI) Haryana Higher Education Minister Mool Chand Sharma Saturday said educational institutions should work to enhance confidence among students besides imparting quality education.

Self-confidence is a major factor in being successful, Sharma said, addressing the annual function of the DPG Institute of Technology and Management here.

He also urged the students to strive to become job givers more than not job seekers.

The minister said the Haryana government has opened 36 new colleges in the state and work is also being done to improve the infrastructure of 177 colleges.

He inaugurated a new building of the college and honoured meritorious students.

