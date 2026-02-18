Washington, DC [US], February 18 (ANI): The trailer for The Gates has been released, and it shows James Van Der Beek in a dark, scary role as a pastor.

The film is one of his final screen appearances and will be released after his death at the age of 48, according to PEOPLE.

Also Read | 'Kennedy': Sunny Leone Opens Up on Her 'Disbelief' at Being Cast in Anurag Kashyap's Film.

On Wednesday, February 18, Lionsgate shared the trailer for The Gates. The film stars Mason Gooding, Algee Smith and Keith Powers as three college students. During a night out, the friends take a wrong turn and enter a gated area where they see a murder. The crime is carried out by Van Der Beek's character, the pastor.

The story follows Derek, Kevin and Tyon as their night turns into a nightmare. Derek, Kevin and Tyon (Gooding, Smith and Powers) are on a "road trip gone wrong, as the three young men take an ill-advised shortcut through a remote gated community, where they find themselves trapped behind the walls after witnessing a murder," reads a synopsis, as shared by PEOPLE.

Also Read | Vivek Agnihotri To Make a Movie on Operation Sindoor Produced by Bhushan Kumar? Here's What We Know.

"Over the course of the night, they find themselves blamed, hunted and fractured by their own differing belief systems, while the perpetrator (Van Der Beek) emerges as the cunning patriarch that holds the entire community under his influence."

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DU5uAo9DVZw/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The trailer came out just days after Van Der Beek's wife, Kimberly, shared the news of his death on February 11. The actor, best known for Dawson's Creek, had spoken about his cancer diagnosis in November 2024.

In her message, Kimberly spoke about his final days and asked for privacy for their family. The couple shared six children.

"He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend," Kimberly wrote in her Feb. 11 announcement. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)