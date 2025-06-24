Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, called for strengthening financial oversight through Technology, Training and People-Centric Governance.

Underscoring the importance of financial discipline in ensuring greater transparency, accountability and efficiency in public spending, Birla said that governance must remain focused on the needs of the people, ensuring that financial oversight mechanisms are not only effective but also inclusive and responsive to citizen concerns.

Also Read | Qatar Shuts Airspace Amid Escalating Israel-Iran Tensions, Flight Operations Disrupted at Several Indian Airports.

"Efficiency, transparency and financial discipline should the mantra in public expenditure," he added. These remarks were made by Birla during the inauguration of the two-day National Conference of Chairpersons of Estimates Committees of Parliament and State / UT Legislatures at Maharashtra Vidhan Bhawan, Mumbai, which was organised to commemorate the 75th years of the Estimates Committee, Parliament of India.

On the occasion, Birla said that 75 years of the Estimates Committee represented not just a celebration of its achievements, but a reflection of its evolving role in safeguarding democratic values through financial discipline, administrative efficiency and systemic reforms. Over the decades, the Committee has grown into a crucial oversight mechanism that examines budgetary estimates, evaluates implementation and provides actionable recommendations to improve government performance.

Also Read | Israel-Iran Conflict: Air India Express Diverts 2 Doha-Bound Flights Following Qatar Airspace Closure.

He said that the Committee has made path-breaking contributions in several key areas, including reorganisation of the Secretariat, operational capacity and capacity of railways, public sector undertakings, rejuvenation of the Ganga River, etc.

"Also, it is very satisfactory that Governments have accepted 90 to 95% recommendations of the Committee," he added.

Mentioning that Parliamentary Committees serve as vital forums for in-depth debate, constructive discussion, and ensuring executive accountability, Birla emphasised that these committees play a crucial role in strengthening democratic processes by fostering informed deliberation beyond political lines.

He said that the purpose of Parliamentary Committees is not to serve as platforms for opposition or levelling allegations, but rather to collaboratively examine policies, scrutinise government functioning and contribute to better governance through consensus and expertise-driven recommendations.

Birla advocated for the integration of digital tools, data analytics platforms and artificial intelligence in the functioning of Parliamentary Committees to conduct in-depth scrutiny and make evidence-based recommendations.

The Lok Sabha Speaker called upon the Chairpersons of Estimates Committees from State Legislatures to act as stewards of financial accountability at the state level. He said that as important pillars of federal governance, State Legislatures can play a transformative role by ensuring fiscal prudence and responsible spending in state departments.

He encouraged state-level Estimates Committees to draw inspiration from the practices of the Parliamentary Committee and to harmonise efforts through mutual learning and regular institutional dialogue.

The Speaker acknowledged the emerging challenges in governance, including increased public expenditure, growing complexity of schemes, and rapid technological change. He pointed out that the Estimates Committee has, over the years, consistently contributed to budgetary reforms aimed at improving transparency and aligning expenditures with national development goals.

The Committee has also made impactful recommendations to improve the delivery of public services and to ensure the judicious use of taxpayer money. He urged that the ongoing conference should work towards formulating a forward-looking action plan that strengthens the role of Estimates Committees at all levels of government.

Birla expressed confidence that discussions over the next two days would lead to practical strategies to make these Committees more agile, technologically empowered and citizen-centric.

The Speaker reiterated the timeless relevance of democratic accountability and called for reaffirming the collective commitment to the ideals of good governance, fiscal transparency and institutional integrity. The Platinum Jubilee of the Estimates Committee, he said, is not merely a commemoration of the past, but a call to action for the future--one that demands innovation, cooperation and dedication in equal measure.

On this occasion, Birla also released a Souvenir commemorating the 75th Anniversary of the Committee on Estimates of the Parliament of India.

Chief Minister, Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, Chairman of Maharashtra Legislative Council, Ram Shinde Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Rahul Narwekar, and Chairperson of Committee on Estimates, Parliament of India, Sanjay Jaiswal addressed the members on this occasion. Deputy Chairman, Harivansh and Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve remained present in the Inaugural Session.

Members of Committee on Estimates, Parliament of India, Chairpersons of Committees on Estimates in States and Union Territories Legislatures, Members of Maharashtra Legislature and other dignitaries remained present during the Inaugural Session.

During the two-day Conference, Chairpersons and Members of Estimates Committees of Parliament of India and State / UT Legislative Bodies will brainstorm on the theme of 'Role of Estimates Committee in effective Monitoring and Review of Budget Estimates for ensuring Efficiency and economy in Administration'.

Governor, Maharashtra, C.P. Radhakrishnan will deliver the Valedictory Address on the concluding of the meeting. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)