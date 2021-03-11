Aizawl, Mar 11 (PTI) The Mizoram government is making efforts to cancel all pattas (land rights) allotted illegally to individuals for owning land in a plot of Aizawl where Assam Rifles headquarters is located, the assembly was informed on Thursday.

Land Revenue and Settlement Minister Lalruatkima said that the state Cabinet in March 2019 had decided to cancel all Land Settlement Certificates (LSCs) given to private parties who are occupying plots at Lammual area or the Assam Rifles ground in Aizawl.

He said that the central committee of the Young Mizo Association, the largest civil society organisation in the state, has filed Public Interest Litigation in a court challenging the land rights of individuals at Lammual.

The government is yet to cancel the land pattas allotted to those individuals as it is waiting for the court judgment, he said. The Assam Rifles headquarters has been located in the heart of Aizawl since 1917. It has bases at Zodin (Lammual) and Khatla area in the state capital.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on February 19, 2019 had directed the Assam Rifles to shift its battalion headquarters to Zokhawsang in the Eastern outskirts of Aizawl by May 31 that year.

However, the base of the country's oldest paramilitary force has not yet been shifted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)