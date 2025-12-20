New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) categorically stated on Saturday that eggs available in the country are safe for human consumption and that recent claims linking eggs to cancer risk are misleading, scientifically unsupported and capable of creating unnecessary public alarm.

Responding to media reports and social media posts alleging the presence of carcinogenic substances such as nitrofuran metabolites (AOZ) in eggs, FSSAI officials clarified that the use of nitrofurans is strictly prohibited at all stages of production of poultry and eggs under the Food Safety and Standards (Contaminants, Toxins and Residues) Regulations, 2011.

Also Read | Payal Gaming MMS Video is Fake! Maharashtra Cyber Police Confirms as Payal Dhare Takes Legal Action, Shares FIR Copy.

According to FSSAI, an Extraneous Maximum Residue Limit (EMRL) of 1.0 ug/kg has been set for nitrofuran metabolites solely for regulatory enforcement. This limit represents the minimum level that can be reliably detected by advanced laboratory methods and does not indicate that the substance is permitted for use.

"Detection of trace residues below the EMRL does not constitute a food safety violation nor does it imply any health risk," an official noted.

Also Read | Sreenivasan Dies: Superstar Rajinikanth Condoles Demise of Veteran Malayalam Actor, Calls Him 'Excellent Actor and Very Good Human Being'.

FSSAI further emphasised that India's regulatory framework is aligned with international practices. The European Union and the United States also prohibit the use of nitrofurans in food-producing animals and employ reference points for action or guideline values only as enforcement tools.

Differences in numerical benchmarks across countries reflect variations in analytical and regulatory approaches, not differences in consumer safety standards.

On public health concerns, FSSAI cited scientific evidence indicating that there is no established causal link between trace-level dietary exposure to nitrofuran metabolites and cancer or other adverse health outcomes in humans. No national or international health authority has associated normal egg consumption with increased cancer risk, the authority reiterated.

Addressing reports on testing a specific egg brand, officials explained that such detections are isolated and batch-specific, often arising from inadvertent contamination or feed-related factors, and are not representative of the country's overall egg supply chain. "Generalising isolated laboratory findings to label eggs as unsafe is scientifically incorrect," the clarification stated.

FSSAI urged consumers to rely on verified scientific evidence and official advisories, reiterating that eggs remain a safe, nutritious and valuable component of a balanced diet when produced and consumed in compliance with food safety regulations. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)