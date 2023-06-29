Ranchi, Jun 29 (PTI) Eid-al-Adha, popularly known as Bakrid, and Ghurti Rath Yatra, the return journey of Lord Jagannath, were observed peacefully amid elaborate security arrangements in the Jharkhand capital on Thursday.

People belonging to the Muslim community celebrated the festival of sacrifice with traditional fervour by thronging nearest mosques in large numbers and offering Namaaz.

Hundreds of people gathered at Ranchi's Jama Masjid, located in Upper Bazaar area, to offer their prayers.

Imam of Ranchi Idgah, Maulana Asghar Misbahi, said, “The festival gives an important message that people should be ready for any sacrifice,” he said.

He said people should live in brotherhood and harmony.

“Prayers were held for the well-being, prosperity and communal harmony in the country,” Misbahi said.

Meanwhile, the ritual of return journey of Lord Jagannath with his elder brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra from their ‘Mausi Bari' (maternal aunt's house) was performed with traditional fervour and gaiety in Ranchi.

The district administration had made elaborate arrangements for the event, a police officer said.

