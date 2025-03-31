New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations have kicked off across the country with an outpouring of joy and togetherness as families and communities come together to mark the end of Ramadan.

With heartfelt embraces, the exchange of Eid greetings, and the sharing of sweets and traditional delicacies, the day unfolded with an infectious spirit of unity.

In cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata, people were seen donning new clothes and smiling as widely as their hearts.

The streets and homes were adorned with festive decorations, and the aroma of freshly prepared biryanis, kebabs, and sweet treats like sevai, kheer, and sheer khurma wafted through the air.

A child celebrating Eid spoke to ANI after offering his morning prayers and said, "We are celebrating Eid with parents and friends, and all are happy... Whatever people give us (in Eidi), we take it happily."

Children embraced each other and wished greetings of Eid-Ul-Fitr.

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain offered namaz at the Parliament Street mosque in Delhi on the occasion of Eid-ul-fitr

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said, "I extend my best wishes to the people of the country on the occasion of Eid. Today, people have precefully offered Namaz everywhere. Eid is the day to forget everything and hug each other. I pray that there should be unity in the country and that our country progresses."

Shakeel Ahmed, a Pakistani citizen originally from India, said, "I am happy that I came to Delhi--my birthplace with my relatives on this occasion of Eid."

After offering Namaz at Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid ul-Fitr, a foreign student of GD Goenka University from Mozambique said, "It was my first time here, and it was one of the best experiences that I had in India...India is very rich in this way. We can see Muslims, Christians, and Hindus living in the same space, sharing the same culture, and also sharing love."

Another foreign student from Nigeria at GD Goenka University said, "I have been coming to Jama Masjid for the second time. This is a nice place. We meet many people from different parts of the country, from our country,"

After offering Namaz at Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, another student of GD Goenka University said, "Jama Masjid is a very nice place. I met here many friends and people. We prayed here together. It is one of the biggest mosques in India."

On security arrangements for Eid Al-Fitr, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central Delhi, M Harsha Vardhan said, "Today, a huge crowd is observed at the mosques. All the security arrangements have been made in central Delhi. Till now, no case has been reported. We have deployed adequate forces...Arrangements for Navratri have also been made. A huge crowd is observed at the Jhandewalan Temple in central Delhi."

The day began with prayers at mosques and open grounds, followed by visits to relatives and friends, where the tradition of exchanging sweets and gifts continued to foster bonds of love and togetherness.

In the rural areas, small gatherings and family feasts created an equally heartwarming atmosphere, where the essence of Eid was celebrated through acts of charity, the giving of Zakat, and the spirit of giving.

The celebrations are not just about food but also about spreading peace, goodwill, and joy.

Eid-ul-Fitr, which means "Festival of Breaking the Fast," is celebrated at the conclusion of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting.

After a month of abstaining from food, drink, and other physical needs during daylight hours, Eid marks a time of festivity, where Muslims express their gratitude for the strength and patience shown during Ramadan.

Eid reinforces the values of charity, kindness, and compassion. In addition to giving Zakat, many people choose to help others by providing meals, clothing, and support to those less fortunate, reflecting the Islamic principles of empathy and care for others. (ANI)

