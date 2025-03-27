Meerut, Mar 27 (PTI) Ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr and last Friday prayers of Ramzan, Meerut Police has issued strict warnings against unauthorised roadside prayers, saying violators will face strict legal action that may lead to their passports getting cancelled and driving licences revoked.

Union minister and RLD chief Jayant Singh was among the first to react to this decision, when he posted on X: " Policing towards Orwellian 1984!"

In his iconic novel "Nineteen Eighty-Four", George Orwell talks about law enforcers or Thought Police who have immense powers.

SP City Ayush Vikram Singh reiterated that Eid prayers should be offered at local mosques or designated Eidgahs and that no one should perform Namaz on the roads.

"Last year, some individuals defied the directives and prayed on the roads, leading to action against more than 80 people. This time, anyone violating the rule will face strict legal action," Singh told PTI Videos, adding that notices have already been issued regarding this.

He also warned that those involved in such cases may have their passports and licences revoked.

"If criminal cases are registered against individuals, their passports and licenses can be cancelled, and obtaining a new passport would become difficult without a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the court. Such documents remain confiscated until the individuals are cleared by the court," Singh explained.

Meerut SSP Vipin Tada told PTI Videos that security agencies are coordinating closely with district administration, religious leaders, and local stakeholders to ensure a peaceful celebration.

Meetings have been conducted at both the district and police station levels, and necessary directives have been issued based on discussions with all parties.

"Strict action will be taken against those trying to spread rumours or incite unrest through social media. We are keeping a close watch on social media platforms, and any attempt to disrupt communal harmony will be dealt with firmly," the SSP said.

To bolster security, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel have been deployed, and flag marches are being conducted in the district, Tada said. Sensitive areas have been identified based on past experiences, and special arrangements have been made there.

Tada further emphasized that the administration is working in coordination with prominent citizens and religious leaders to maintain peace and ensure smooth observance of the upcoming festivals.

To ensure law and order, Singh said that drones will be deployed for aerial surveillance, while local intelligence teams are actively monitoring the situation. Uniformed and plainclothes officers will also be stationed at all sensitive locations, he added.

