Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 31 (ANI): People offered Eid-al-Adha namaz while ensuring social distancing norms at a mosque in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had on Thursday announced that the Eid-al-Adha prayers can be offered in mosques of the state on Friday with a limited number of people due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kerala is celebrating the festival of Eid-al-Adha on Friday. (ANI)

