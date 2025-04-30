Thane, Apr 30 (PTI) A 40-year-old woman social worker and her daughter were allegedly attacked and molested inside their house in Vashi by some individuals following a dispute over performing a ritual during a religious procession, police said on Wednesday.

No arrest has been made so far in connection with the May 25 incident, an official said.

The complainant alleged that eight persons attacked her house and molested her and her daughter after she insisted on performing "aarti" during a palanquin procession of the village goddess.

Police registered a case against eight persons, who have been identified, under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, voluntarily causing hurt, and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace. Police also invoked the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

