Noida, Apr 13 (PTI) Eight members of a family had a harrowing time when the elevator at their Greater Noida society had a free fall from the ground floor to the basement with them inside, officials said on Thursday.

While the family members, who included a two-year-old child and two senior citizens, remained unhurt, they still were stuck inside the elevator of Golf Gardenia society in Alpha 2 sector for nearly two hours, the officials said.

The incident happened around 9 pm.

When alerted, society residents and security personnel rushed to help them but the door was jammed, a local official said.

"The building has five storeys. The lift appears to have had a free fall due to technical glitch from the ground floor to the basement. No one was hurt but the lift door had stuck, leaving the family trapped,” the official said.

“When the society's security personnel could not open it, the police were alerted on 112 and eventually the fire brigade was informed about it. The firefighters reached the spot and used mechanical cutters to cut open the door of the lift after which the eight trapped persons were rescued around 10.45 pm,” the official added.

Another official from Beta 2 police station said they have not received a complaint regarding the incident.

