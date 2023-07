Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): In an administrative reshuffle, the Himachal Pradesh government transferred eight 2021 batch HPAS (Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service) officers with immediate effect on Friday.

Amit Kalthaik is now Assistant Commissioner(Revenue) Thunag, Mandi; Mayank Sharma is Assistant Commissioner(Revenue), Kamrau,Sirmaur; Ashiya Sharma is Assistant Commissioner(Revenue), Kamrau,Sirmaur

Arshiya Sharma is Assistant Commissioner(Development)-cum-Block Development Officer, Theog, Shimla.

Shikha is Assistant Commissioner (Revenue),Jhandutta, Bilaspur; Akanksha Sharma is Assistant Commissioner (Revenue),Bhuntar,Kullu; Oshin is Assistant Commissioner(Revenue),Sandhole,Mandi;

Mohit Rattan is Assistant Commissioner (Revenue),Kangra, Kangra district; Kulwant Sing Potan is Assistant Commissioner (Revenue),Pooh, Kinnaur. (ANI)

