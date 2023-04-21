Kaushambi (UP), Apr 21 (PTI) The elder brother of an alleged member of the Atiq Ahmad gang, carrying a reward of Rs 15,000 on him has been arrested, police said on Friday.

Abdul Wali is the elder brother of Abdul Kavi, an accused in the 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal. Wali was arrested on Thursday near Minhajpur village, Superintendent of Police (SP) Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said.

Also Read | Alvida Jumma 2023: Security Beefed Up at Mosques Across Uttar Pradesh for ‘Jumat-Ul-Vida’ Prayers on Last Friday of Ramzan Ahead of Eid Ul Fitr.

There was information that Wali was trying to surrender in court. He was arrested before that, the SP said, adding the arrested accused was wanted in several cases registered at Sarai Akil police station.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)