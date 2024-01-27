Ujjain, January 27: A shocking incident has come to light in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district where an elderly couple was found murdered in their house, a police official said on Saturday. The incident occurred in Piploda Dwarkadhish village under the jurisdiction of Narwar police station in the district. On getting the information the police rushed to the spot, registered a case and constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter.

According to police, the deceased were identified as Ramniwas Kumawat (65) and his wife Munni Kumawat. Superintendent of Police (SP) Sachin Sharma said, "An elderly couple was sleeping alone in their house in Piploda Dwarkadhish village under Narwar police station and their bodies were found in a room on Saturday morning. The police have secured the incident site and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has reached the spot." Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Lures Eight-Year-Old Girl Playing Near His House, Rapes Her in Chitrakoot; Arrested.

The evidence is being collected from the spot. An SIT has also been constituted to investigate the case and to nab the accused. In the preliminary investigation, it came to the fore the couple died due to stabbing and strangulation, Sharma said. Madhya Pradesh Horror: Despite Government’s Strict Law, Five Minor Girls Raped and Brutalised in One Week.

"The police registered a case against the unknown under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) as almirahs and drawers were also disoriented. Further investigation into the matter is underway," the offficer added.

