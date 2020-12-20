Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 20 (PTI) A 60-year-old man was allegedly murdered using sharp weapons by some assailants at his home in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Sunday.

The elderly man identified as Jasvir was killed by unidentified miscreants in his house in Kheda village under Jhinjhana police station area on Saturday night, SHO Sarvesh Kumar said.

He said the body has been sent for a post-mortem while an investigation is on.

The incident happened when he was alone in the house, Kumar added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)