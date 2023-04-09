Jaipur, Apr 9 (PTI) A 70-year-old man died after he was attacked by a leopard in a field in Udaipur district of Rajasthan, police said on Sunday.

Family members of the victim, Fateh Singh, held a protest on Sunday, demanding compensation and a government job to one of them.

On Saturday night, Singh was guarding a field in Paldi village under Ambamata police station area when a leopard attacked him. His mutilated body was found in bushes, about 100 metres from the field, the police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Jeevatram said the victim's family granted consent for the post-mortem after authorities assured them of help under government schemes. The body was handed over to Singh's family after the post-mortem, he said.

