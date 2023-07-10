Ballia (UP), Jul 10 (PTI) A 78-year-old man was killed in the Sahatwar area of this district during a scuffle with his sons over property division, police said on Monday.

The deceased's two sons and their wives have been booked in connection with the incident, they added. The incident took place on Sunday when the two sons of Moti Chand fought with him over divison of property, the police said.

Chand got seriously injured during the scuffle and was taken to a nearby government hospital, from where he was referred to the district hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, they added.

Additional Superintendent of Police Durga Prasad Tiwari said a case has been registered against Chand's two sons Bablu Ram and Amar Ram and their wives Shivkumari Devi and Neetu Devi respectively -- all of whom are absconding.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, Tiwari said, adding that efforts are on to nab the accused.

