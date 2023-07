Medininagar, July 10: Two school students drowned while taking bath in a waterbody in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Monday, police said. The kids, who studied in two separate middle schools, had reportedly bunked classes to take bath in Gadai Bandh under Pipra police station area, around 200km from capital Ranchi, police said.

Chhatarpur sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Ajay Kumar said 11-year-old Piyush Kumar and 12-year-old Subham Kumar Singh, who were friends, had bunked classes according to their pre-planned strategy and went to take bath at Gadai Bandh. Dog Attack in Rajasthan: 12-Year-Old Boy Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs in Bundi District.

“Both of them drowned. The villagers, who recovered the bodies and kept them in a school, demanded the arrest of the class teachers since the incident took place during school hours," he added. Murder Caught on Camera in Gurugram: Man Stabs Ex-Fiancee to Death for Rejecting Marriage Proposal, Arrested; Disturbing CCTV Video Surfaces.

“The villagers are being convinced to send the bodies for postmortem,” the SDPO said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)