Bengaluru, May 30 (PTI) A 63-year-old man who tested positive for Covid-19 died at a private hospital in Mysuru, taking the total coronavirus-related death toll in the state to three, officials said on Friday.

The deceased, who was admitted to the hospital on May 15 died on May 25, they said.

Also Read | Maharashtra IPS Reshuffle: 13 DCP Rank Officers Transferred, Check Names of Officials and New Postings Here.

According to a statement by the health department, the patient died due to septic shock with MODS (Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome), AKI (Acute Kidney Injury) with oliguria, Covid pneumonia with ARDS (Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome) and Hyponatremia.

The patient, it further, stated had comorbidities like CKD (Chronic Kidney Disease) and Bronchiectasis.

Also Read | Tejas Fighter Jet News: 1st Centre Fuselage for LCA Tejas Mk 1A Handed Over to HAL.

The health department bulletin pegged active Covid-19 cases at 234 in Karnataka as of May 30, with 114 new cases reported on Friday.

The day also saw a total of 460 tests being done for Covid, including 406 RTPCR and 54 RAT tests. Friday's positivity rate stood at 24.7 per cent and fatality rate at 0.8 per cent.

According to the department, Covid-19 testing should be done in all SARI cases and only in 5 per cent of ILI cases, throat swab samples should be submitted to designated laboratories for RT-PCR testing to confirm coronavirus infection.

"All tests should be conducted in government laboratories and the available Covid-19 test kits should be used on a FIFO (First-in-First-Out) basis to avoid wastage of coronavirus kits/equipment," it stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)