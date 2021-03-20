Ghaziabad (UP), Mar 20 (PTI) A 75-year-old woman has succumbed to the burn injuries she suffered when a fire broke out at her apartment here last week, police said on Saturday.

The woman and her 80-year-old husband were sleeping when the fire broke out in the flat at Brij Vihar on March 12, an officer said.

She immediately raised an alarm. Police came to the spot, broke open the door and windows, and rescued the two, according to the officer.

They were rushed to a hospital, where Raghunath was declared 'brought dead'. Sapna was undergoing treatment and she also succumbed to her injuries on Saturday, DSP Alok Dubey said.

