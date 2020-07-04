New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) A drunk police sub-inspector was arrested after the car he was driving allegedly hit and injured an elderly woman in east Delhi's Ghazipur area, officials said on Saturday.

The woman, Noorjahan, was sitting outside her house in Ghazipur Dairy Farm when the speeding car hit her around 7 pm on Friday, they said.

She was dragged for some distance before the vehicle stopped, police said.

A case was registered and the accused driver, a Delhi Police sub-inspector (SI) posted at PCR unit, has been arrested, a senior police officer said.

Police said the SI was drunk at the time of the incident.

The case against him was lodged at Ghazipur police station based on the complaint of Noorjahan's son Mohammad Ilyaas, police said.

Ilyaas stated that her mother was sitting on a chair outside her house when a speeding car hit her and dragged her for some metres before stopping.

Noorjahan was rushed to Max Hospital, Patparganj where she is undergoing treatment, police said.

