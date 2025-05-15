New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): The Election Commission of India held a meeting with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener, Arvind Kejriwal and senior party leaders at Nirvachan Sadan in the national capital on Thursday.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, accompanied by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi. From the AAP, party leaders Raghav Chadha and Saurabh Bhardwaj joined in the discussions.

The meeting is in continuation of the interactions being held by ECI with the Presidents of various national and state political parties.

"These interactions provide for a long-felt need of constructive discussions which enable National and State Party Presidents to share their suggestions and concerns directly with the Commission," the Election Commission of India stated in a press release.

The release further stated that the initiative aligns with the Commission's broader vision of further strengthening the electoral process in accordance with the existing legal framework with all stakeholders.

The Commission had earlier met with the delegations of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), led by the Party President Mayawati, on May 6; the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by the Party President Jagat Prakash Nadda, on May 8, the General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), MA Baby on May 10 and the Party President of the National People's Party, Conrad Sangma on May 13.

Earlier, a total of 4,719 all-party meetings have been conducted, including 40 meetings by CEOs, 800 by DEOs, and 3879 by EROs, engaging over 28,000 representatives of various political parties.

On May 1, the Election Commission of India (ECI) introduced three new initiatives aimed at improving the accuracy of electoral rolls.

These measures are in line with the initiatives as envisaged by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India, Gyanesh Kumar, during the Conference of Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs), in the presence of Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi in March this year, as per an ECI release

ECI is also set to redesign Voter Information Slips to make them more user-friendly and informative. (ANI)

