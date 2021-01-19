New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Election Commissioner of India Sunil Arora and other election officials will visit West Bengal from January 20 to January 22 to hold review meetings with stakeholders for conducting elections and assessing preparedness.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said the Opposition Leader in the Assembly and senior Congress legislator Abdul Mannan had met him to emphasise the need for free and fair elections.

The Governor said Mannan urged him to take up the matter to Election Commission of India (ECI) for timely action as officials removed by the commission have been serving in key posts in Mamata Banerjee-led state government.

The tenure of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal will come to an end on May 30. The upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal are slated to take place in 2021 for 294 seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)