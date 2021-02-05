Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 5 (ANI): The election for Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman will be held on February 9.

According to a bulletin issued by the Karnataka Legislative Council, Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala is "pleased to fix Tuesday, February 9, 2021, as the date for the election of Chairman seat under sub-rule (1) of rule 7 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Karnataka Legislative Council."

"At any time before 12.00 pm on February 8, any member may give notice in writing addressed to the Secretary at Room No: 156-C, First Floor, Vidhana Soudha, Bangalore, of a motion that another member be chosen as the Chairman and the notice shall be seconded by a third member and shall be accompanied by a statement by the member whose name is proposed in the notice that he is willing to serve as Chairman if elected," it said.

A member shall not propose his own name or second a motion proposing his own name or proposed or second more than one motion, the bulletin further stated.

Legislative council chairman Pratap Shetty had resigned on Thursday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)