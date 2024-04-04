Gorakhpur (UP), Apr 4 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday asked the BJP workers to avoid overconfidence while simultaneously working hard for the victory of the Narendra Modi government for the third consecutive term in the Lok Sabha polls.

Emphasising alertness among the party cadres up to the booth level, Adityanath said there is a tremendous atmosphere in favour of the BJP in the entire country and the result of the coming Lok Sabha elections will also be in accordance with this.

Also Read | UK Cop Films Himself Having Sex With Woman in Toilet, Shares Video With Colleagues at Christmas Party.

What is needed is activism, promptness and alertness up to the booth level, Adityanath said, giving the mantra for winning elections.

In an important meeting with the BJP's election steering committee for Gorakhpur, Bansgaon and Sant Kabir Nagar Lok Sabha seats, the chief minister exuded confidence that the Modi government will return to power for the third consecutive term, but stressed that elections and wars should never be taken lightly.

Also Read | Earthquake in Himachal Pradesh: Tremors Felt in Parts of North India As Quake of Magnitude 5.3 on Richter Scale Jolts Chamba District.

"Therefore, we have to work (hard) while avoiding overconfidence," he said, stressing that winning the booth is the most effective formula to win the elections.

"We do not have to feel assured and we need to pay more attention to the booth-centric system in the Lok Sabha elections. Booth committee, 'panna pramukh' and social group are the most important organs for the BJP. The booth committee should have details of every voter of the concerned booth," he said.

Adityanath said all the officials and the public representatives have to take the responsibility of continuous public relations. Teachers, advocates, officers, employees, doctors, businessmen, social, business and cultural organisations have to meet everyone, he said.

These sections of the society have to highlight the achievements of the double engine government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. For this, the BJP officials and the public representatives should give their full strength at the local level, he said.

The chief minister said the BJP Mahila Morcha also has an important responsibility in the elections. Mahila Morcha office-bearers should go among half the population and do intensive public relations, he added.

"Make women aware of the unprecedented work done by the Modi government regarding the safety, respect and self-reliance of women. Motivate them to reach the booth on the polling day and press the lotus symbol button," he said, adding that similarly the BJP's youth wing, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) team should also be deployed to reach out the youth.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)