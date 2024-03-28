New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Future Gaming and Hotel Services Private Limited was the biggest donor through electoral bonds to three parties - TMC, DMK, and YSRCP, according to the poll rights body ADR.

The company donated Rs 542 crore to TMC, Rs 503 crore to DMK and Rs 154 crore to YSRCP, according to it.

Also Read | Bengaluru Horror: Man Collapses, Dies at Hospital After Friend Inserts Nozzle of Powerful Blow-Dryer Into His Rectum in Sampigehalli; Accused Arrested.

Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited was the top donor to BJP at Rs 584 crore and BRS at Rs 195 crore.

The company also emerged as the second highest donor to three parties – DMK (Rs 85 crore), YSRCP (Rs 37 crore) and TDP (Rs 28 crore).

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Three-Year-Old Girl Raped by Tenant in Peeragarhi Area, Accused Absconding; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

The Association of Democratic Reforms on Thursday shared on X the list of top five donors through electoral bonds to BJP, Congress, TMC, BRS, BJD, DMK, YSRCP, TDP, Shiv Sena, and RJD.

Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited was the top donor for BJP, followed by Qwik Supply Chain Private Limited, which donated Rs 375 crore.

Vedanta Limited donated BJP Rs 230 crore, Bharti Airtel Limited Rs 197.4 crore, and Madanlal Limited Rs 175 crore.

For TMC, Future Gaming and Hotel Services Private Limited was the highest donor, followed by Haldia Energy Limited (Rs 281 crore), Dhariwal Infrastructure Limited (Rs 90 crore), MKJ Enterprises Limited (Rs 45.9 crore), and Avees Trading & Finance Private Limited.

Vedanta Limited was the biggest donor for Congress at Rs 125 crore.

The party received Rs 110 crore from Western UP Power Transmission Company Limited , Rs 91.6 crore from MKJ Enterprises Limited, Rs 64 crore from Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital, and Rs 53 crore from Avees Trading & Finance Private Limited.

The highest donation from electoral bonds to BJD was received from Essel Mining and Industries Limited.

TDS got a donation of Rs 40 crore through electoral bonds from Shirdi Sai Electricals Limited – the party's highest donor.

Shiv Sena's highest donor was B G Shirke Construction Technology Private Limited at Rs 85 crore and IFB Agro Industries Limited was the highest donor to RJD at Rs 35 crore.

The Election Commission on March 21 made public fresh data of electoral bonds, including their alpha-numeric numbers that helped match the purchasers with the political parties that received the funds.

Two separate lists of the donors and the recipients were published by the poll panel on its website after the details were submitted to it by the State Bank of India following a Supreme Court order.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)