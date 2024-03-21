The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday, March 21, released the electoral bond data provided by the State Bank of India (SBI). Following a compliance affidavit filed by SBI in the Supreme Court, confirming the submission of all bond details to the ECI, including unique numbers, the ECI now possesses comprehensive information. Reportedly, this latest batch of information includes purchaser names, bond denominations, specific numbers, and details of political parties that encashed the bonds. Electoral Bonds Case: Supreme Court Raps SBI, Orders Bank to Disclose All Details Including Bond Numbers.
ECI Releases Electoral Bond Data
The Election Commission of India uploads the data on Electoral Bonds provided by the State Bank of India (SBI). pic.twitter.com/0zsVbCVzyg
— ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2024
