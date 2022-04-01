Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 1 (ANI): The Uttarakhand Electricity Regulatory Commission on Thursday announced the new electricity rates with an increase of 2.68 percent in the state.

"There is an increase of 2.68 percent in electricity rates in Uttarakhand. The electricity rate has been hiked by 4 paise per unit for four lakh BPL and snowbound consumers in the state. There has been an increase of 10 to 30 paise in the domestic category," Electricity Regulatory Commission Chairman DP Gairola told ANI.

Also Read | The Organisers at the Entertainment Software Association Has Confirmed That the … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

The Commission has not increased fixed charges for domestic category consumers consuming up to 100 units per month, however, the tariff has been increased by 10 paise per unit.

DP Gairola also informed that the Commission has increased the voltage rebate from 2.5 percent to 3.5 percent for consumers availing of supply at 33 kV voltage level.

Also Read | Google Search To Help Users Find the Original Source of Trending Story: Report.

According to new revisions, the commission has also kept the tariff for Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Tariff unchanged at Rs 5.50/kWh.

The Electricity Commission said that online payments via NEFT/RTGS/IMPS shall now be allowed a rebate of 1.25 percent from the earlier 0.75 percent.

The revised domestic electricity rates are Rs 2.90, Rs 4.20, Rs 5.80, Rs 6.55 under the categories of 0-100 units, 101-200 units, 201-400 units, above 400 units respectively.

Earlier, the domestic electricity rates were Rs 2.80, Rs 4.00, Rs 5.50, and Rs 6.25 for these respective categories. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)