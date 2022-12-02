New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said the shortage of electronic components can have more impact on the company's production in December than seen in the recent months.

In a regulatory filing, the automaker said the shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles in November.

Last month, the company's overall production increased by 5 per cent to 1,52,786 units as compared with 1,45,560 units in the same month last year.

"It is expected that the shortage of electronic components may have an impact on December 22 production more than that in the recent months. The company is taking all possible measures to minimise the impact," the company said in the regulatory filing.

Last month, the company rolled out 1,51,326 passenger vehicles from 1,42,025 units in November 2021.

In November, Maruti Suzuki produced 21,904 small cars as against 19,810 units a year ago.

Its compact car sales rose to 89,655 units from 74,283 units in November 2021.

Production of utility vehicles, however, declined to 29,294 units over 35,590 units in the year-ago period.

Production of vans and light commercial vehicles (Super Carry) also declined in November from preceding year.

