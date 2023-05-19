Nashik, May 19 (PTI) An electronics manufacturing cluster (EMC) will come up in Nashik soon and a meeting will be held with industrialists for the same, Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant said on Friday.

Samant made the announcement during the inaugural address of industrial exhibition NIMA Power 2023 organised by Nashik Industries & Manufacturers' Association (NIMA).

“Along with industrial development, an electronics manufacturing cluster (EMC) will come up in Nashik in the near future. District Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse will hold a meeting with industrialists and decide the location to establish the cluster,” the minister said.

Special efforts will also be made to expand the area of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) in Dindori and Ghoti, he said.

"The involvement of local industries is important for this and the EMC will boost employment in the district. As many as 12,360 industrialists have come up under Mukhyamantri Udyog Rojgar Nirmiti Yojana in the last six months and we aim to create 25,000 industrialists in a year. The EMC will also attract outside industries to Nashik,” Samant said.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhuse said the foundation stone will soon be laid for a 400-bed hospital and 100-student capacity medical college under the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS).

A pre-recruitment training centre for girls aspiring to join the National Defence Academy (NDA) will also come up in the district, he said.

Guardian Minister Bhuse, MLA Seema Hiray, District Industries Centre (DIC) chief general manager Sandeep Patil, MIDC deputy chief executive officer Sonali Mule, NIMA president Dhananjay Bele and other dignitaries were present at the event.

