Rishikesh, Sept 15 (PTI) A wild elephant broke into the Jollygrant Airport premises here in the wee hours of Wednesday and reached its runway.

The elephant broke the boundary wall of the airport and entered it at around 2.30 AM, Range Officer of Thano in Dehradun forest division Natthi Lal Dobhal said.

The security staff at the airport were taken aback to see the pachyderm roaming on the runway, he said.

They immediately informed the Forest Department.

It took forest department personnel nearly two hours to evict the elephant from the airport, he said.

On its way back the elephant entered a nearby village and broke the boundary walls of several houses.

Jollygrant airport is part of the state's lone jumbo corridor Shivalik Elephant Reserve which has now been denotified.

