Rishikesh, Feb 3 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was trampled to death by an elephant on Friday near a waterfall on the Rishikesh-Neelkanth road, an official said.

The elephant also damaged some huts and a few vehicles in the area, SHO Lakhman Jhula police station Vinod Kumar Gosain said.

The area where the incident took place falls in the Gohri range of the Rajaji Tiger Reserve.

The man's body has been sent to the mortuary of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here and his identity is yet to ascertained, Gosain said.

