Bahraich (UP), Jan 11 (PTI) A herd of elephants killed a 30-year-old man guarding his fields in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

Suresh, a resident of Bardiya village in the Katrania forest reserve area here, was surrounded and attacked by a herd of elephants Tuesday night when he was guarding his fields, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Akashdeep Badhwan told PTI.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Promises 200 Units Free Electricity for Households Ahead of Polls.

"The forest department has provided financial aid to the family of the deceased to get the postmortem examination done. Financial aid of Rs 5 lakh will also be given to the family," the DFO said.

He said the department is working to mitigate any possibility of man-animal conflict in the area with the help of villagers.

Also Read | Thailand: Male Prostitute Robs Sex Worker, Kills Her Puppy and Threatens Murder if 'She Ends Relationship'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)