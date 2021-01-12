Mumbai, Jan 12 (PTI) Academician and activist Anand Teltumbde, arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, on Tuesday moved a fresh bail plea before a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court here, his lawyer said.

As per his lawyer, Teltumbde has sought bailon merits of the case.

The matter has been kept for hearing on January 27 by the NIA court, the lawyer added.

The court had in July refused to grant "default" bail to Teltumbde (70), who is in jail for nearly nine months now.

He had sought bail under section 167 (2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) on July 13 after the NIA failed to file a charge-sheet against him within 90 days as mandated under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The CrPC section provides for bail on default if a charge-sheet is not filed within 90 days from the date of first remand.

Teltumbde was arrested by the NIA on April 14, 2020, after he surrendered on the Supreme Court's direction.

Teltumbde and several other activists have been booked under stringent provisions of the UAPA for allegedly having links with Maoists and conspiring to overthrow the government.

They were initially booked by the Pune police after violence erupted near Koregaon-Bhima, on outskirts of Pune city, a day after an Elgar Parishad conclave was organised.

Inflammatory speeches and provocative statements made at the Elgar Parishad meet held in Pune on December 31, 2017, triggered the violence at Koregaon-Bhima the next day, the police had alleged.

According to the police, the event was "backed" by Maoists.

The NIA later took over the probe into the case. PTI

