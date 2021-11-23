Mumbai, Nov 23 (PTI) Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case accused and activist Anand Teltumbde on Tuesday sought 15-day interim bail to visit his 90-year-old mother in the wake of the death of his brother Milind Teltumbde, a top Naxal leader, in an encounter with security forces.

Anand Teltumbde, who is currently lodged in Taloja jail after his arrest in April last year. in his plea, said he had come to know of the death of his brother Milind in an encounter on November 13 in Gadchiroli.

His plea stated that his mother was 90 years old and that, at such a moment of bereavement, he being the eldest in the family, his presence by the side of this mother and siblings would act as moral support and give solace to kin.

The court asked National Investigation Agency to file its reply on Anand's plea on December 1.

Milind Teltumbde was killed along with other Naxal ultras in an encounter with C-60 commandos of the Gadchiroli police.

Earlier, the court had allowed Teltumbde's plea seeking a telephonic conversation with his mother.

Anand Teltumbde and some other activists were initially booked after violence erupted at Bhima Koregaon near Pune, a day after the Elgar Parishad conclave was held in the city on December 31, 2017.

The police alleged that inflammatory speeches and provocative statements made at the conclave, which it said was Maoist backed, triggered the violence at Bhima Koregaon.

The case was transferred from Pune police to NIA later.

