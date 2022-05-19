Coimbatore, May 19 (PTI) Elgi Equipments, one of the leading air-compressor manufacturers, on Thursday launched high performance, energy-efficient, and reliable electric and diesel portable air compressors.

“We are happy to launch our new electric and diesel portable air-compressors which will offer our customers low maintenance costs, high energy efficiency and high productivity. According to recent industry reports, the infrastructure sector in the country is estimated to grow at approximately 7 per cent in the next five years. The government plans to invest about Rs.102 lakh crore in infrastructure projects by 2024-25. We are excited and well-poised to address the opportunity," said the company's director (South Asia, Africa and Middle-East) Rajesh Premachandran at the launch.

The highly efficient three-stage filtration system makes these portable compressors suitable for operations in dusty environments, delivering unmatched performance under the toughest site conditions, a release from Elgi said.

The products find extensive usage across various applications, including construction, blue metal quarries, and in mining of coal, iron ore, granite, marble, and sandstone and can be used for sandblasting among others, the release said.

