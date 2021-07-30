New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday said it was an embarrassing day for the country as one state had to issue an advisory to its people against travelling to another state amid border tensions between Assam and Mizoram.

Citing the advisory issued by the Assam government to its people to avoid travelling to Mizoram, Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said all this is possible in the country when Narendra Modi is there.

"Most embarrassing day in the history of the country. When countrymen are unable to move from one state to another, do the chief minister and home minister have the right to stay in their posts," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Assam government on Thursday issued a travel advisory asking people not to travel to Mizoram and advised people from the state working or staying there to “exercise utmost caution.” The two states also traded accusations over deployment of security forces along the interstate border on Thursday, three days after both sides were locked in a fierce gun battle near the boundary that left six policemen and a civilian dead.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)