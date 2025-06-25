Jaipur, Jun 25 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday said the Emergency should serve as a reminder of how the country's constitutional values were crushed for the sake of power.

Marking the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, Sharma called it a "Constitution Murder Day" and urged citizens to remain vigilant against any future attempts to suppress democracy.

Speaking at an event here, Sharma said, "On 25 June, 1975, the Indira Gandhi-led government imposed the Emergency and attempted to trample India's democratic values. Civil liberties were suspended, press freedom was suppressed, and popular leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Lal Krishna Advani, and Sundar Singh Bhandari were jailed."

"It is our duty to recall that era's cruelty and resolve that India's democracy will never again fall prey to such oppression," he added.

He also accused the Congress of using the Emergency as a tool for retaining power at the cost of the nation.

"Congress has a history of appeasement, dynastic politics and corruption. They even divided the country once. When the Allahabad High Court ruled against the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, she imposed an Emergency," Sharma said.

"Supporters of the Bharatiya Jan Sangh and other nationalist ideologies resisted the Emergency through Satyagraha and immense courage, even from behind bars," he added.

He also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for restoring and strengthening democratic values in the country.

"It was PM Modi who started observing November 26 as Constitution Day to honour Dr B R Ambedkar. It was also Modi who established the 'Panchteerth' related to Babasaheb's life," he said.

Targeting the Congress, Sharma said, "They insulted Ambedkar by denying him a ticket and later, ensuring his defeat in elections. In contrast, the BJP is fulfilling the dream of Antyodaya, working for the welfare of the poor, women, youth, and labourers."

The chief minister said the BJP has grown from 14 founding members of the Jan Sangh to a party of 14 crore people.

"Post 2014, India has seen unprecedented development under PM Modi. Article 370 was removed, terrorism and Naxalism were curbed, and the welfare of the last person in line has become a central focus," he said.

