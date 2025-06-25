Imphal, Jun 25 (PTI) Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday said the emergency of 1975 was one of the darkest chapters in India's democratic history.

He called upon people to take a pledge to never let democracy be held hostage as the emergency was a ruthless assault on the constitution.

In a post on X, Singh said, "On this day, 25th June, we mark 50 years since one of the darkest chapters in India's democratic history, the Emergency of 1975. Imposed by the then Congress government, the Emergency was a ruthless assault on our Constitution, on civil liberties, on press freedom, and on the very soul of democracy. Censorship ruled the day, and fear ruled the night."

He said, "The Emergency reminds us that democracy is not just a system, but a sacred responsibility. Today, let us take a pledge to never let democracy be held hostage. Never again shall India bend to tyranny."

BJP Manipur unit in a separate post also said "Salute to every voice raised protesting the darkest chapter of Indian democracy and politics. Emergency 25 June, 1975."PTI COR

